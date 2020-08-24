Advertisement

2 boys, mother bitten in attack by foster pit bull at Fla. home

By WSVN Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) - Two brothers, ages 11 and 12, were taken to the hospital after they and their mother were attacked inside their Florida home by the pit bull they had been fostering.

Police say a family from Coral Springs, Florida, was fostering a pit bull at their home when it attacked the 11-year-old boy and bit him in the face just after 2:15 p.m. Friday. His older brother, 12, tried to intervene and was bitten in the back of the head.

The boys’ mother, 35, was alerted to the incident, and when she got involved, investigators say the dog bit her on the arm and hand.

The 11-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital as a trauma alert. He will probably require surgery, but it does not appear his injuries are life-threatening. His older brother and mother were treated for their injuries and are expected to be OK.
The 11-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital as a trauma alert. He will probably require surgery, but it does not appear his injuries are life-threatening. His older brother and mother were treated for their injuries and are expected to be OK.(Source: WSVN via CNN)

Police say the attack ended when the 12-year-old grabbed a knife and stabbed the dog in the back. The boy then went to a neighbor for help.

“It’s incredibly brave for a 12-year-old to instinctively worry about protecting his 11-year-old brother, something that’s going to be with them for the rest of their lives, and it’s heartbreaking,” said Officer Chris Swinson with the Coral Springs Police.

The 11-year-old boy was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. He will probably require surgery, but it does not appear his injuries are life-threatening. His brother was transported by ground and is expected to be OK.

The boys’ mother was treated for her arm injury at the scene.

Police say the pit bull had only been at the home for two to three weeks while the family tried to find it a home. The family owns other dogs, and there is a dog training business attached to their address.

After the attack, the pit bull was taken to an animal hospital for treatment for its stab wound. If it survives, it will likely have to be quarantined for a certain amount of time. Within the next two weeks, officials will determine its fate.

Copyright 2020 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Indy 500 fans keep spirit alive outside track despite COVID-19

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
Due to coronavirus precautions, only 2,500 fans were allowed inside the speedway, which typically draws more than 300,000 fans on race day.

National

Brothers hospitalized, mother bitten in pit bull attack at Fla. home

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
Within the next two weeks, officials will determine the fate of the pit bull.

National

Marco weakens to tropical storm near Louisiana, Laura over Cuba

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Marco was expected to be approaching the Louisiana shore Monday afternoon before turning westward toward Texas.

Local

Iowa farmers working to recover losses from derecho storm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, said over five million acres of crop was severely damaged from the Derecho storm on August 10th. Farmers were now faced with how to make up for some of the losses.

Latest News

News

Iowa farmers working to recover losses from derecho storm

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa farmers working to recover losses from derecho storm

National Politics

Top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Conway, Trump's campaign manager during the stretch run of the 2016 race, was the first woman to successfully steer a White House bid, then became a senior counselor to the president.

News

Indianola teacher test positive for covid 19

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indianola School District has announced another positive COVID-19 case impacting the district.

News

First Child covid19 death in Iowa

Updated: 2 hours ago
Public health officials say a young child in Iowa died due to complications from coronavirus in June, the state’s first death of a minor during the pandemic.

News

Small business admin and governor Reynolds in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 2 hours ago
The head of the Small Business Administration and Governor Kim Reynolds will be in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday to visit with business owners impacted by the derecho.

News

Eight Days of hope helps storm victims

Updated: 2 hours ago
Something simple like having clean clothes can mean a lot in a disaster, and that’s one resource that a group of volunteers is providing.