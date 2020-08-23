Summer-like temperatures return to eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Summer-like weather is in store over the next few days with very limited chances for rainfall across the area.

Look for mainly clear skies tonight with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s across eastern Iowa. Sunshine continues into the workweek and temperatures trend upward into the mid 90s, staying there throughout the week.

In addition to the heat, we’ll be dealing with humidity as well, heat index values will rise into the upper 90s to around 100 some days. Limit strenuous activity and time outdoors during the peak heating of the day and be sure to drink plenty of water to help avoid heat illnesses.

Our next best chance for rain looks to come later in the week, though it is rather small at this point, as we could see some spotty showers and thunderstorms pushing back into the region by Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will return to near average by the end of the week as well with afternoon highs back into the low 80s.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.