Reynolds, Ernst to speak during Republican National Convention

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/AP) - Two of Iowa’s elected officials will be speakers during the upcoming Republican National Convention, according to the president’s reelection campaign.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Joni Ernst, both Republicans who have been firm supporters of President Donald Trump, will be speaking during the convention, which runs from August 24 through August 27. Reynolds will speak on Tuesday, and Ernst will speak on Wednesday.

Ernst is in a tight reelection campaign against Democratic candidate Theresa Greenfield. Polls have gone back and forth between showing a Greenfield lead and an Ernst lead.

Trump campaign officials involved with the planning process tell The Associated Press that the theme of the convention is “Honoring the Great American Story” and will feature speakers drawn from everyday life as well as cable news and the White House. The primary aim will be to draw a stark contrast with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Trump is scheduled to deliver his speech on Thursday.

