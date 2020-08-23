Not enough cloudiness to save us from hot weather on Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today begins a stretch of hot, somewhat humid days with very little chance for precipitation.

Expect a good deal of sunshine to wrap up the weekend, with highs reaching the upper 80s or lower 90s. This sets the pace for the first few days of the work week, with temperatures reaching the mid 90s for most by Tuesday into Wednesday. Heat indices could push toward 100 on some of those days, and the overall prolonged nature of the heat will wear on you over time. Take appropriate precautions, and drink proper amounts of water, this week.

Toward the end of the work week, a chance of showers and storms works back into the picture for Friday into early Saturday. This also ushers in more reasonable temperatures for this time of the year back toward 80, plus or minus a degree or two.

More storms are possible by early next week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.