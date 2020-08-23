Advertisement

Newbo City Market helping raise money for storm victims

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several bands and comedians are performing on the Newbo City Market yard Saturday for the Newbo Derecho Show, a fundraiser for the Catherine McAuley Center.

The Catherine McAuley Center is a nonprofit in Cedar Rapids that had its roof blown off during last week’s storm.

“It’s really important to continue to support each other in Cedar Rapids. And whether that’s picking up a chainsaw or donating goods or sharing money with them there are a lot of people in need,” said Steve Shriver, the organizer.

Later Saturday, the show moved into the Olympic South Side Theater for a ticked concert. So far, organizers say they’ve raised almost $5,000 dollars.

