Mandarin Spice provides free meal to those impacted by derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The restaurant Mandarin Spice provided a free meal for people impacted by the derecho. People came here from 11 a.m. Sunday morning to 2 p.m.

The free meals consisted of Orange Chicken or Mongolian Chicken with fried rice. They handed out food right outside their restaurant in a tent, so people could drive or walk up.

“I just know everyone out there is having a long stressful day and everyone is doing their part to help their neighbors and this is our way to help those helping others. So we are just here to help other and like I said 5 years of community support, it’s the least we could do,” said John Gibson, General Manager.

The manager estimates they served about 2,000 people at the event.

