Iowa State confident 2020 season will happen

By Josh Christensen
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 1:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State is scheduled to kickoff the 2020 season in three weeks versus Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday, Sept. 12. The Big 12, along with the ACC and SEC are pushing forward with a fall football season while the Big Ten and Pac-12 have pushed their football schedules to the spring.

“Everyone had doubts,” said senior tight end Chase Allen about how concerned players were back in the spring with the pandemic. “Seeing what’s going on around the conference, we have confidence that we can pull this off. We’re the players and we’re going to try and do it.”

The Cyclones look to take the next step as a program after competing with the top teams for a Big 12 championship the last two seasons. The team says in order to do that, it has to focus on the small details.

“You get to this level of being good, there’s huge steps you have to take to become great,” said senior defensive back Greg Eisworth. “So that’s one of those huge steps we have to take. It seems like a minute thing, but to beat those teams and consistently be good and win those close games, that’s a big step.”

