Iowa City Police seek protesters who were struck by vehicle

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police say a vehicle drove through protesters in Iowa City Friday night.

It happened around 8:30 P.M., when police personnel in an unmarked police car observed a vehicle accelerating eastbound at a high rate of speed on Burlington Street away from protesters who were occupying the intersection of Burlington and Gilbert Streets.

The officer noted the license plate, but was unaware that the vehicle had just struck several protesters and was unable to follow the vehicle due to traffic and pedestrian congestion. No reports to police were made regarding the incident by protesters, observers, or the driver of the vehicle.

The Iowa City Police Department was made aware of a video on Twitter that depicted multiple protesters who were struck by a vehicle in the intersection of Gilbert Street and Burlington Street. With the information provided by the Iowa City Police officer who initially noted the plate of the vehicle, the vehicle and driver have been located.

Anyone who was struck by this vehicle is urged to contact Iowa City Police Investigator Mike Smithey at 319-356-5452 to provide information that will assist with this ongoing investigation.

