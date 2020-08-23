Hiawatha business holding food drive for derecho victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A business in Hiawatha is holding a food drive to help people still recovering from the derecho which hit Iowa almost 2 weeks ago.

People can drop off non-perishable food and hygiene products at Board & Brush Creative Studio. That's at 1709 Boyson Road in Hiawatha.

They are open for donations Sunday from 11:00am-4:00[m and Monday from 12:00pm-5:00pm. Tuesday morning they will take the supplies to the Kennedy High School's Cougar Outdoor Pantry for families to pick up.

“So the Cougar pantry... they were open last Tuesday and everything was gone within an hour and half,” said Heather Hubbard with Board & Brush Creative Studio. “So we are trying to get the most because Board and Brush corporate is matching pound for pound.”

