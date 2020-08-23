Five more COVID-19 deaths reported as total cases exceed 56,000

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - More cases of, and deaths from, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported by state officials since Saturday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 23, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 661 additional cases of COVID-19 since the previous day’s total, putting the overall number of cases at 56,157 since the pandemic began. 43,489 are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 127.

Five additional deaths were reported by the state, bringing the total to 1,035.

260 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net decrease of eight. 82 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net increase of three. 39 patients require the usage of a ventilator, a net increase of five. A total of 42 new patients were admitted to the hospital during the last 24 hours for treatment of the disease, somewhat higher than the previous reporting period’s 33.

4,268 tests were reported by public and private labs during the last 24 hours. Of those tests, the positivity rate was 15.5%, higher than the previous reporting period’s 14.3%. 595,284 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

