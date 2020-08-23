Advertisement

Five more COVID-19 deaths reported as total cases exceed 56,000

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - More cases of, and deaths from, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported by state officials since Saturday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 23, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 661 additional cases of COVID-19 since the previous day’s total, putting the overall number of cases at 56,157 since the pandemic began. 43,489 are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 127.

Five additional deaths were reported by the state, bringing the total to 1,035.

260 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net decrease of eight. 82 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net increase of three. 39 patients require the usage of a ventilator, a net increase of five. A total of 42 new patients were admitted to the hospital during the last 24 hours for treatment of the disease, somewhat higher than the previous reporting period’s 33.

4,268 tests were reported by public and private labs during the last 24 hours. Of those tests, the positivity rate was 15.5%, higher than the previous reporting period’s 14.3%. 595,284 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

NFL positive COVID-19 tests from NJ lab could be false

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL revealed Sunday that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners.

Coronavirus

Trump attacks FDA on Twitter

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump suggested that a "deep state" at the FDA is deliberately slowing vaccine trials.

Coronavirus

As more colleges stay online, students demand tuition cuts

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY, Associated Press
As more universities plan to keep classes online this fall, it’s leading to conflict between students who say they deserve tuition discounts and college leaders who insist remote learning is worth the full cost.

Iowa

Total COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic exceeds 55,000

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Several hundred additional cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus have been reported since Friday morning.

Latest News

National Politics

US Postal Service launches new Election Mail website

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT
The website is in response to expected increases in mail-in voting for the Nov. 3 Election Day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Texas woman loses dad to COVID, nearly loses other close family members, lost job

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT
|
One woman endured the nightmare possibility of losing nearly all her closest family members to coronavirus.

Coronavirus

As US deaths mount, virus takes outsized toll on minorities

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
As many as 215,000 more people than usual died in the U.S. during the first seven months of 2020, suggesting that the number of lives lost to the coronavirus is significantly higher than the official toll. And half the dead were people of color.

National

High school football team under quarantine in Kansas

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

National

High school football team under quarantine in Kansas

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT
|
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

National Politics

Postmaster general tells Senate he supports voting by mail

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT
|
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before a Senate committee Friday.