Des Moines police charge two men with attempted murder in shooting involving 2 cars

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Des Moines Police Department is charging two men with attempted murder for shooting at two cars Saturday night.

Police say there were 4 total victims but no injuries have been reported. The victims say they were shot at while driving near southeast 14th street and Maury Street around 11 Saturday night. Officers found the suspects early Sunday morning.

They arrested 18-year old Malachi Herman and 24-year-old William Herman and both are charged with attempted murder.

