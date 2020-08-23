Community members honor Willie Ray’s Q Shack owner

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Members of the community honored Willie Fairley today for all of his work feeding thousands of people after last week’s derecho.

Almost two weeks after the storm, Willie Ray’s Q Shack is still handing out around 600 meals a day. A group that was inspired by his work is selling t-shirts to raise money for the restaurant and the Iowa Giving Crew. They also presented Fairley with a banner signed by people he’s helped over the last couple of weeks.

“People are stopping and giving little donations, and you know we’re gonna keep giving out food, probably for the next couple months more than likely. We’re just gonna keep taking care of people, doing whatever we can,” said Fairley.

So far, organizers have sold hundreds of shirts and $3,500 dollars.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.