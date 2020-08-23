Black Hawk County man killed in two-vehicle crash on Saturday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was killed in a crash in Black Hawk County on Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a two-vehicle crash along southbound Interstate 380, near mile marker 68. Deputies believe that a Ford F-150, driven by Robert Schmaltz, of Raymond, attempted to merge left and from the right lane and hit a Chevy Captiva on the back end. Both vehicles then spun out and landed in the ditch.

Schmaltz, 63, was killed in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was unhurt.

Deputies believe that weather may have been a factor in the crash, as a heavy downpour was occurring at the time.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Evansdale Police, and Evansdale Fire and EMS assisted in the emergency response.

