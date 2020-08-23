Advertisement

Black Hawk County man killed in two-vehicle crash on Saturday

(MGN)
(MGN)(Public Domain Pictures)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was killed in a crash in Black Hawk County on Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a two-vehicle crash along southbound Interstate 380, near mile marker 68. Deputies believe that a Ford F-150, driven by Robert Schmaltz, of Raymond, attempted to merge left and from the right lane and hit a Chevy Captiva on the back end. Both vehicles then spun out and landed in the ditch.

Schmaltz, 63, was killed in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was unhurt.

Deputies believe that weather may have been a factor in the crash, as a heavy downpour was occurring at the time.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Evansdale Police, and Evansdale Fire and EMS assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Reynolds, Ernst to speak during Republican National Convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Two of Iowa’s elected officials will be speakers during the upcoming Republican National Convention, according to the president’s reelection campaign.

Coronavirus

Five more COVID-19 deaths reported as total cases exceed 56,000

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
More cases of, and deaths from, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported by state officials since Saturday morning.

News

Apartment complex evicting people with short notice

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Some tenants at Shamrock Arrowridge Apartments are being evicted, and local relief organizations say many have no place to go

Local

Community members honor Willie Ray’s Q Shack owner

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Members of the community honored Willie Fairley today for all of his work feeding thousands of people after last week’s derecho.

Latest News

News

NewBo derecho fundraiser

Updated: 14 hours ago
Several bands and comedians are performed on the Newbo city market yard for the Newbo Derecho Show

News

Willie Ray's Q Shack honor

Updated: 14 hours ago
Members of the community honored Willie Fairley today for all of his work feeding thousands of people after last week's derecho.

Local

Newbo City Market helping raise money for storm victims

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Several bands and comedians are performing on the Newbo City Market yard Saturday for the Newbo Derecho Show, a fundraiser for the Catherine McAuley Center.

News

Iowa City Police seek protesters who were struck by vehicle

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Iowa City police say a vehicle drove through protesters in Iowa City Friday night.

Local

Community helps veteran, neighborhood volunteer clean-up home

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Tom Fruehling, a 75-year-old Vietnam veteran and popular Coolidge Elementary crossing guard needed help cleaning up storm damage to his home after the derecho. Dozens of people showed up Saturday to help, including students, both past and present he's mentored for years.

News

Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids handing out frozen food

Updated: 18 hours ago
As storm victims start to get power, the Salvation Army and Tyson Foods partnered to help them restock their refrigerators.