Apartment complex evicting people with short notice

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Dozens of tenants at Shamrock Arrowridge apartments got an eviction notice saying they needed to be out by , and local relief organizations say many have no place to go. Many apartments in the complex suffered storm damage.

Linn County Supervisor Stacy Walker spoke to the manager Saturday, and says he was told the people who got an eviction notice had 48 hours to move out of their apartments.

The photo below is of an eviction notice some residents received:

Eviction notice some residents received at Shamrock Arrowridge Apartments. (KCRG)

Hopeline Relief Organization, a local group that helps people in need, was at the complex Saturday. They’re working with displaced tenants to find them someplace to go. They told TV9 the complex hired a cleaning service and they were already taking some evicted people’s belongings to the curb.

Other people who live there are not being evicted, but say they got a notice recommending they leave their apartments for 8 days. That’s because the complex says they’re cleaning up water damage left behind by the derecho. But Mariah Pearson, a resident who got that notice, says she doesn’t know where to go, saying “We don’t have money for a hotel right now. People that do work just went a week without work.”

Notice of mitigation work in some Shamrock Arrowridge apartments. (KCRG)

Hopeline Relief Operation says they spoke with more than 70 people being evicted. They say many were panicked and had no place to go, and that they are continuing to talk with families and help them find shelter.

Walker says he also plans to be back at the apartment complex Sunday to help find resources for the people evicted.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.