Alliant Energy: 99% of customers impacted by derecho have power again

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Alliant Energy says the majority of their customers have power restored. In a tweet, a spokesperson said 99% of customers impacted by the derecho on Aug. 10 have power available again.

Progress continues. 99% of our customers impacted by #StormDerecho on Aug. 10 have power available again. Fewer than 1,000 are without service at this time – and we are committed to getting power restored for all. Thank you for your ongoing patience and support. #IowaStrong pic.twitter.com/42TjkjXyyi — Alliant Energy (@alliantenergy) August 23, 2020

Alliant is still reporting there are about 2,000 Iowans across the state without power, about 1,800 of them live in eastern Iowa.

KCRG talked to an Alliant spokesperson who says they usually do know about your outage, but they say if you have concerns about power still being out, it does not hurt to call.

