Advertisement

West Delaware shuts out Anamosa in season opener, adjusts to new rules

By Josh Christensen
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - West Delaware won its season opener with a dominating 66-0 performance over Anamosa on Friday night. Quarterback Jared Voss finished with four total touchdowns (two rushing and two passing).

This season is filled with so much uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams have to follow several new safety guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus. Some of the new rules include: one player from each team comes out for the coin toss, teams sanitize their own footballs and players have to bring their own water bottles.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

West Delaware dominates Anamosa in season opener

Updated: 6 minutes ago

Sports

Players and coaches adjust to new guidelines

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Sports

Linn-Mar opens pool for Cedar Rapids swimming teams affected by storm damage

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Linn-Mar is sharing its pool with all three Cedar Rapids high schools, who suffered damage from last week's derecho.

Sports

Linn-Mar shares pool with Cedar Rapids swimming teams affected by storm damage

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT

Latest News

Iowa

Trump approves FEMA Individual Assistance for Linn County residents

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rinehart
FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program provides disaster-affected homeowners, renters and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.

Iowa

Iowa boy crafts baseball bat out of toppled tree

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

Storm damage forces Benton Community to play all football games on the road

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
The Benton Community football team will have to play every game on the road this season after its stadium suffered damage from last week's derecho.

Sports

Storm damage forces Benton Community to play all road games

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT

John's Big Ol' Fish

John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, August 17, 2020

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
|
By John Campbell
Time for the Monday, August 17, 2020, edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish.