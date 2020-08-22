West Delaware shuts out Anamosa in season opener, adjusts to new rules

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - West Delaware won its season opener with a dominating 66-0 performance over Anamosa on Friday night. Quarterback Jared Voss finished with four total touchdowns (two rushing and two passing).

This season is filled with so much uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams have to follow several new safety guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus. Some of the new rules include: one player from each team comes out for the coin toss, teams sanitize their own footballs and players have to bring their own water bottles.

