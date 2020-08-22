Advertisement

Video shows vehicle driving through Iowa City protesters

By Christopher Cervantes
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Video posted to social media shows a vehicle driving through protesters in Iowa City on Friday night.

The incident happened at the intersection of East Burlington Street and North Gilbert Street at around 8:30 PM. The protest was put on by the Iowa Freedom Riders. According to the Daily Iowan, no one was was seriously hurt.

Iowa City Police said they did not receive any calls regarding a vehicle driving into people.

