Total COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic exceeds 55,000

Des Moines Public Schools Admin Support Coordinator Sarah Holland installs a plexiglass shield in the office at Oak Park Elementary School, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Des Moines Public Schools Admin Support Coordinator Sarah Holland installs a plexiglass shield in the office at Oak Park Elementary School, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Several hundred newly-reported cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus has pushed the total number of cases of the disease past 55,000, along with more than a dozen new deaths, according to state officials.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 787 additional cases of COVID-19 since the same time on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 55,496 since the pandemic began. 43,362 are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 519.

13 additional deaths were reported since the same time on Friday morning, bringing the total to 1,030.

268 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net decrease of 25. 79 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net decrease of two. 34 patients are using ventilators due to the disease, a net increase of two. A total of 33 people were admitted to hospitals during the last 24 hour reporting period, lower than the previous reporting period’s total of 43.

5,513 tests were reported by public and private labs to the state during the last 24 hours. The positivity rate during that reporting period was 14.3%, the highest number since mid-July. A total of 591,016 tests have been processed since the pandemic began.

