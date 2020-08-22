Some meal sites across Linn County closing

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Salvation Army says it’s condensing the number of hot meal sites in Linn County because as people get power back, they’re seeing less of a need. It’s taking over 11 meal sites from Operation BBQ Relief starting Sunday. There will be four sites open for lunch and dinner, and two more open for lunch. Those sites will stay open through Tuesday, August 25.

The locations of the sites serving lunch and dinner are as follows:

Cedar Rapids:

Ladd Library (3750 Williams Blvd SW)

Metro High School (1212 7th Street SE)

St. Paul's Methodist Church (1340 3rd Ave SE)

Hiawatha:

Nixon Elementary (200 Nixon Drive)

The sites only serving lunch are:

Cedar Rapids:

Northwest Recreation Center (1340 11th St NW - parking lot)

Taylor Elementary School (720 7th Ave SW)

Levi Durkee’s apartment complex is still without power on Friday, 12 days after the storm. Without any way to cook or store cold food, he’s getting all his meals from volunteers and meal sites. “A lot of us don’t have coolers, a lot of us weren’t prepared. So, this helps out more than anybody realizes. I wasn’t prepared for this. We had just went shopping and spent all our food stamps, and out the door it went. I think I have taco shells and that’s it left,” says Durkee.

The drive-through station at Nixon Elementary is one of 11 meal sites across Linn County currently headed by Operation BBQ Relief. Volunteers there say they served about 600 meals a day at their peak. As people in Hiawatha are slowly getting power back, the Nixon site is seeing less traffic. This week they’re serving around 300 meals daily. Volunteers also take food into neighborhoods and mobile home parks.

