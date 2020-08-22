Scattered rain and storms possible tonight & tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Toasty temperatures return to the region as we wrap up the weekend and through next week. Isolated thunderstorms from this afternoon could linger into the evening and overnight hours with light rainfall accumulations for some.

Into Sunday morning, a few lingering showers may still be possible but skies continue to clear through the afternoon and temperatures heat up. Highs Sunday afternoon will reach into the lower 90s for many with some to the south making it into the upper 90s. It will be more humid as well thanks to the excess moisture from our light rain on Saturday.

Drier but still hot weather takes us into the work week with mostly sunny skies Monday and highs reaching into the mid 90s. The heat ramps up into midweek with mid 90s expected Tuesday and Wednesday under a sunny sky. Add in the elevated dew points, it is likely that we will see heat index values exceed 100 for at least parts of the week. Take proper heat precautions during the hottest days. Some relief appears possible toward the end of the week, as temperatures get closer to where they should be for the end of August.

Jan Ryherd contributed to this forecast.

