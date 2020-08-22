Advertisement

Salvation Army and Tyson Foods helping storm victims restock their refrigerators

Salvation Army and Tyson Foods teamed up to pass out chicken breast to storm victims.
Salvation Army and Tyson Foods teamed up to pass out chicken breast to storm victims.(Phil Reed)
By Phil Reed
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -As storm victims start to get power, the Salvation Army and Tyson Foods partnered to help them restock their refrigerators. They passed out frozen chicken breast fillets to people at the Salvation Army’s Thrift Store on Council Street Northeast.

Leaders handed out more than 3,800 pounds of chicken. They also had baby supplies on hand for people to take home. Many people had to throw out their food when they lost power because of the storm. So leaders want to help them out on the road to recovery.

“This will give people that chance to have something in the freezer,” said Shalla Ashworth, Director of Development and Communications. “That they can pull out, make for their families, throw in the grill, throw in the oven, and have a good nutritious meal.”

The Salvation Army is collecting monetary donations for storm victims. Donations can be sent to PO Box 8056, Cedar Rapids, IA 52408. People can also visit www.sacedarrapids.org.

