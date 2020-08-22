Money raised by 4th grade students in Tibbetts’ honor donated to children’s hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Money raised by a group of fourth-grade students in Iowa has been formally donated to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, two years after the body of Mollie Tibbetts was found.

According to television station KCCI, the students raised the money during a holiday concert, where students could set up shops to sell a variety of items, in the fall of 2019. They were in a class taught by Morgan Collum, one of Tibbetts’ cousins, at BGM Community School in Brooklyn, and they decided to make the donation in Tibbetts’ honor on their own.

The kids raised $2,028.47, which family members of Tibbetts’ presented to the children’s hospital on Friday.

“That was totally their idea and I was completely overwhelmed with joy, happiness, surprise,” Collum told KCCI last fall.

Tibbetts, 20, was reported missing in mid-July 2018. Her body was later found on August 21, 2018. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is scheduled to be put on trial for her death in January 2021.

The family members present called the experience giving the money to the hospital as “bringing a sliver of hope” into their lives.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.