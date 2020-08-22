Advertisement

Iowa Attorney General investigating WireOne Electricians for price gouging

By Ethan Stein
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Attorney General’s Office says they plan to call WireOne Electricians for price gouging on Saturday.

Our I9 team received a number of complaints about the company price gouging consumers after the Derecho hit Eastern Iowa for different services and charging expensive “emergency fees.”

Crystal Hird, who is an artist living in Cedar Rapids, said she was one of those people who trusted the company after she needed an electrician because her meter came off her house.

She said seeing the local area codes phone number made her comfortable in the service. However, she was given a quote of over $3,500 for repairs. Then said she was threatened over the phone with a $300 emergency fee or not seeing an electrician for months.

The company ended up charging her about a $319 emergency fee instead after she sent the payment.

“They took money from me,” said Hird. “They said they took more than they were going to take that’s not appropriate.”

I9 reached out to the company, who after answering their phone disconnected us. Then, when I9 called back it sent us straight to a voicemail with a full inbox.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office said it’s received about 25 different complaints about price gouging. Most of those are related to the sale of generators and tree trimmers, electricians and other contractors.

Our I9 team did a story about a man coming to the area to bill insurance companies while being sued by another state’s attorney general for price gouging during Hurrican Florance on August 12.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

