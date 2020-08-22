Hot weather sticks around for a while

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - If you thought summer would go away without at least one more visit to the area, you were being a little hopeful.

Temperatures all along our extended forecast are at 90 degrees or above, a stretch which hasn’t had many matches through this year so far. Humidity levels will be on the increase as well, so expect days with heat indices above 100 as well. Take appropriate precautions on the hottest days this week.

Unfortunately, not much in the way of rainfall chances through the week, either.

