Homeowners outside of Linn County feel left out of FEMA assistance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday was the first day people in Linn County could start applying for FEMA Individual Assistance to help pay for losses from last Monday’s derecho.

Thursday, President Trump made Individual FEMA funds available, but they weren’t available to other counties with storm damage. The Governor’s Office gave us this statement: “Damage assessments are still being done for other counties and we are going to continue working with FEMA on approval.

”However, homeowners in other counties feel left out.

“This huge tree next to my house had three huge limbs,” said David Rabe as he assessed the damage to his home. “Two of them were piled south the third one hit my roof.”

Rabe now has a hole in his roof from the fallen tree limb. It was the house he grew up in.

“I’m really happy my mother is not here to see this,” he said. “This would break her heart. She bought this house in 1947, and I don’t think she would be able to handle it.”

Like so many with similar damage, friends and neighbors helped clean up the mess.

“All we have left are these little twigs to clean up,” said Rabe.

Now, he has to worry about how he’s going to fix his home knowing FEMA wasn’t yet available to him and many others.

“I’m just flabbergasted that Benton County was not getting this,” said Belle Plaine Mayor Dave Fish. “Every report I have from Keystone, Van Horne, Newhall, Norway, and Belle Plaine all have damage.”

Mayor Fish spent his Friday afternoon scouring the streets to see where city crews still needed to pick up logs and limbs being left on the curbside. He said he didn’t realize how much damage was actually out in his town as well as the county.

“I sure hope the governor works to see that Benton County gets the same thing,” said Mayor Fish.

While Rabe continues to work with his insurance to see if it would cover the damage, he’s hoping something will be done to allow him and many others in similar situations to have access to the federal funding.

“I’d like to know what’s going on,” he said. “If I get the OK to fix it when will they be here to do it? I need it done by winter because the wind would just come right through the house.”

