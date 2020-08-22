Dyersville elementary school among first in eastern Iowa to go back to in-person learning

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The walls at Saint Francis Xavier mean more than just school for sixth graders Hannah Schlichte and Luke Kruse, it is their second home.

They agree: they would much rather be there than learning at home.

”I missed it a lot because I did not really get to see my friends or my teacher and we had to go to online school and my mom had to teach me so it was not that fun,” Schlichte said.

“At the beginning I thought it was going to be a lot more fun, but then being home with my brothers and sisters was not very fun,” Kruse commented.

Friday might just have been Day 2, but they are pumped to be back.

”I am very excited because I can see my friends again and I am honestly excited to learn again because I am sick of being home all day, every day,” Schlichte said.

”It has been really fun and I have been looking forward to seeing our little buddies again, the kindergartners,” Kruse mentioned.

But school now comes with many changes. Every student second grade and older has to wear a mask.

”Sometimes it gets a little annoying but I am getting used to it because we are really not the best at keeping our social distance because we are used to being by each other all day,” Schlichte explained.

The school is also strongly enforcing social distancing in the classrooms, in the hallways, and even at lunch.

Second grade teacher Michelle Klas said students were concerned, at first, of all of the changes, but that has gotten better now.

”After about halfway through the day yesterday a couple of the students were saying it was okay,” she explained. “The masks were fine, they were already used to them.”

Mrs. Klas is always excited for the start of the school year, but this year, she is extra excited.

”Just being able to see the children even with the adjustments we have had to make is why we went into teaching,” she said. “We went into teaching to be in the classroom with the children and to be able to see them and to see them grow its just been wonderful to be back.”

