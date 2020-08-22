Advertisement

DATA: More properties are considered unsafe to occupy where stronger wind speeds occur

By Ethan Stein
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More properties are considered unsafe to occupy where stronger wind speeds occurred, according to data from the city of Cedar Rapids and the National Weather Service.

Our I9 team got our hands on the location of properties where the city of Cedar Rapids considers it unsafe to be occupied because there are structural issues, like a tree falling through a roof.

Our KCRG First Alert Weather Team then picked out a sample size of a few random points and overlayed the map onto a map showing the wind speed of the derecho on Monday, August 10.

