A couple of rain chances today, but not a guarantee

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Get used to hotter conditions here in eastern Iowa, because they will be sticking around for a while.

An area of showers and storms in the north today will continue to dissipate early on, leaving behind at least partly sunny skies this afternoon. Another chance for isolated to scattered storms returns by later this afternoon and evening, particularly across the northern half of the area. Expect highs to reach the mid 80s to around 90, with somewhat more noticeable humidity as well.

Sunday is the first day of several for most of us with highs in the low to mid 90s, with the peak of the heat arriving by Tuesday into Wednesday. Add in the elevated dew points expected, it is likely that we will see heat index values exceed 100 for at least parts of the week. Take proper heat precautions during the hottest days.

Some relief appears possible toward the end of the week, as temperatures get closer to where they should be for the end of August.

