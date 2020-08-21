Xavier Catholic Schools announce start dates for the school year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Xavier Catholic Schools announced on Friday the start dates for the upcoming school year.

On August 31, St. Joesph School (11:45 dismissal Monday only), All Saints Elementary, and Xavier High School will start. On September 1, St. Pius X Elementary and Regis Middle School will start. St. Matthew Elementary will start with half days on September 3 and 4 and a full day start on September 8. Holy Family, the St. Jude, and LaSalle Buildings will start on September 8.

The delay comes after minor damage to building and power outages due to the derecho. This will give extra time for teachers to prepare for the school year.

Grades PK-8 will be taking part in on-site learning every day as part of their Return-to-Learn plan. The high school will have a hybrid learning plan where half the school day will be on-site and the other half remotely. Grades 9-12 will be divided into two groups, Navy and Silver, and alternate between AM and PM for on-site learning.

Significant health and safety measures will be in place at all schools including requiring face mask, social distancing and increased cleaning.

The full Return-to-Learn Plan can be found here: https://crxaviercatholicschools.org/rtl

