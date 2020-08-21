Advertisement

Xavier Catholic Schools announce start dates for the school year

(KCRG)
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Xavier Catholic Schools announced on Friday the start dates for the upcoming school year.

On August 31, St. Joesph School (11:45 dismissal Monday only), All Saints Elementary, and Xavier High School will start. On September 1, St. Pius X Elementary and Regis Middle School will start. St. Matthew Elementary will start with half days on September 3 and 4 and a full day start on September 8. Holy Family, the St. Jude, and LaSalle Buildings will start on September 8.

The delay comes after minor damage to building and power outages due to the derecho. This will give extra time for teachers to prepare for the school year.

Grades PK-8 will be taking part in on-site learning every day as part of their Return-to-Learn plan. The high school will have a hybrid learning plan where half the school day will be on-site and the other half remotely. Grades 9-12 will be divided into two groups, Navy and Silver, and alternate between AM and PM for on-site learning.

Significant health and safety measures will be in place at all schools including requiring face mask, social distancing and increased cleaning.

The full Return-to-Learn Plan can be found here: https://crxaviercatholicschools.org/rtl

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cedar Rapids family helping storm victims in need one meal at a time

Updated: moments ago
|
By Taylor Holt
An eastern Iowa family, with 7 kids, experienced their own devastation in the storm, but that’s not stopping them from helping out their neighbors.

Local

Decorah City Council approves face-covering mandate, waiting on Mayor’s signature

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
The City Council in Decorah approved a face covering mandate on Friday. The council voted 6-1 to approve the ordinance, but will not go in effect until it is signed and published by the Mayor

Local

City Manager: 98% of city streets cleared in Marion

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Marion’s City Manager said on Friday that almost 98% of the city’s roads have been cleared.

News

Dash Cam Video: Nearly every street in Cedar Rapids became impassable within minutes of derecho

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
Watch as nearly every street in Cedar Rapids becomes impassable within minutes of the Derecho slamming the community.

Local

Gov. Reynolds back in eastern Iowa to see the efforts made to feed those in need

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Most Iowans who lost power from last week’s derecho have it back, but food assistance remains a serious issue for storm victims. On Friday, afternoon, Governor Kim Reynolds was back in eastern Iowa to see some of the major efforts to feed those who need it.

Latest News

News

Cedar Rapids family helping storm victims one meal at a time

Updated: 27 minutes ago
An eastern Iowa family, with 7 kids, experienced their own devastation in the storm, but that’s not stopping them from helping out their neighbors.

Local

Iowa State University announces new student social gathering policy

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Iowa State University announced a new student social gathering policy Friday after large parties and gatherings were witnessed near campus last weekend.

Local

Craig Berte appointed as Cedar Falls Police Chief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
During the city council meeting in Cedar Falls on Monday, the council named Craig Berte as the new Police Chief for the city.

Local

“Monumental task” for tree recovery after derecho

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Carros
Tree experts say the work to rebuild the trees lost in the 2020 Derecho will be a “monumental task”.

News

Tree expert describes "monumental" derecho damage

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dr. Jeff Isles with Iowa State University says the derecho damage is a blow to the aesthetics, finances and environment of Iowa cities and towns.