Advertisement

Warm day ahead, a few storms possible Saturday night

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mostly sunny sky continues for your Friday with highs going well into the 80s. Dew points will remain low, so the heat index will not be much of an issue this afternoon. Tomorrow, a weak front arrives from the northwest which may kick off an isolated shower or storm later in the day. This is a pretty low chance of rain to begin with and the chance is probably highest in the overnight going into very early Sunday morning. No severe weather is expected at this time. After this, it’s just warm and dry into next week with highs mainly around 90 and lows into the mid-60s. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Plan on a warm day with highs well into the 80s.

Forecast

Clear at night, sunshine during the day, the pattern continues

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago

Forecast

Slowly warming into the weekend

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a slightly warmer day into the mid-80s.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:34 AM CDT
Plan on another nice one with highs into the mid-80s.

Forecast

Temperatures warm-up by the end of the week

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
The forecast remains quiet over the next few days as high pressure remains in control. We’ll see clear and calm conditions overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
Quiet weather and dry conditions continue this week.

News

Derecho impacts local blood supply

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT
|
By Phil Reed
Some blood drives scheduled last week for the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center were canceled because of the derecho. One of their buildings was also damaged during the storm.

Forecast

Another nice one

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another nice one with highs into the lower 80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT
Plan on a nice day with highs into the lower 80s.