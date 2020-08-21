Warm day ahead, a few storms possible Saturday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mostly sunny sky continues for your Friday with highs going well into the 80s. Dew points will remain low, so the heat index will not be much of an issue this afternoon. Tomorrow, a weak front arrives from the northwest which may kick off an isolated shower or storm later in the day. This is a pretty low chance of rain to begin with and the chance is probably highest in the overnight going into very early Sunday morning. No severe weather is expected at this time. After this, it’s just warm and dry into next week with highs mainly around 90 and lows into the mid-60s. Have a good weekend!

