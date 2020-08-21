Advertisement

Trump approves FEMA Individual Assistance for Linn County residents

By Jake Rinehart
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED OAK, Iowa (KCRG) — President Donald Trump announced Thursday he has approved Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request for funding under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) individual Assistance Program for Linn County.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program provides disaster-affected homeowners, renters and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.

Linn County was the first county to be approved from Reynolds’ request with most damage assessments already being completed. Additional counties may be approved following FEMA’s review of damage assessments.

“In my visits to Linn County to see the areas that have been hit hard by last week’s derecho, folks have made it clear to me how important support from the federal government is to our recovery,” U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said via a news release. “I’m grateful to both President Trump and Governor Reynolds for acting quickly to get Iowans in the community assistance, and I’ll continue working to ensure folks across the state who have been affected by the derecho are getting the support they need.”

“President Trump’s swift and decisive response will deliver critical assistance for our state as we continue to recover from this devastating storm,” said Gov. Reynolds. “While many in the national media ignored what was happening here on the ground following the devastating derecho, President Trump and I spoke the day after the storm hit. During that conversation, he promised the full cooperation of the federal government during this critical time. Once again, he has come through and I am grateful for this President’s unwavering commitment to Iowa as we continue to secure federal assistance for all affected counties.”

In her initial request, Reynolds also asked that Individual Assistance funding be provided to Audubon, Benton, Boone, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Madison, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama and Washington Counties.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Programs, which provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $43,440 for a family of three, remains available in the counties listed above.

The grant funds are applicable to home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.

Anyone interested in applying for the grant or learning more about it can visit the Iowa Department of Human Service’s website within the first 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

Linn County residents, however, are no longer eligible to apply for the State Individual Assistance Program following Thursday’s announcement and should, instead, apply for the FEMA Individual Assistance Program by visiting www.DisasterAssistance.gov, contacting your local community action association or visiting www.IowaCommunityAction.org.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mobile Home Pack

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Iowa

Iowa City veterinary hospital seeing four times the normal level of patients, citing pandemic and derecho

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Since last week’s strong winds in eastern Iowa, there’s one business that says they’re now seeing four times the workload than in months past.

Iowa

Trump amends Iowa declaration; providing additional FEMA assistance

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
The additional assistance authorizes federal funding to affected individuals in Linn County.

Iowa

Iowa boy crafts baseball bat out of toppled tree

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Local

People take advantage of city resource centers, as power comes back to Cedar Rapids

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
More than 10 days after a derecho hit Cedar Rapids, people are taking advantage of city resource centers across the city of Cedar Rapids.

Local

Waterloo restaurant owner temporarily closed up business to come to Cedar Rapids to help

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
A Waterloo restaurant owner closed up his business, temporarily, so he could bring his talents to people in need in Cedar Rapids.

Local

Tree farm in Marion survives the storm

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Agee
The owners of Hoffman Tree Farm in Marion say they haven’t dealt with damage like this since they began selling Christmas trees in 1970. After last week’s storms, the Hoffmans are thankful most of their trees are safe for what will be their 50th season.

News

Hoffman's Tree Farm in Marion survives storm

Updated: 4 hours ago
The owners of Hoffman Tree Farm in Marion say they haven't dealt with damage like this since they began selling Christmas trees in 1970.

News

Rodney's Kitchen Helping in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Waterloo restaurant owner closed up his business so he could bring his talents to people in need in Cedar Rapids.

Local

Spring of Life Foursquare church offering free groceries to those in need

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Due to the loss of power, after the storm, thousands of people were forced to throw away their groceries. Springs of Life Foursquare Church is offering people the chance to restock on those groceries for free.