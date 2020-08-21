Trump approves FEMA Individual Assistance for Linn County residents

RED OAK, Iowa (KCRG) — President Donald Trump announced Thursday he has approved Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request for funding under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) individual Assistance Program for Linn County.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program provides disaster-affected homeowners, renters and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.

Linn County was the first county to be approved from Reynolds’ request with most damage assessments already being completed. Additional counties may be approved following FEMA’s review of damage assessments.

“In my visits to Linn County to see the areas that have been hit hard by last week’s derecho, folks have made it clear to me how important support from the federal government is to our recovery,” U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said via a news release. “I’m grateful to both President Trump and Governor Reynolds for acting quickly to get Iowans in the community assistance, and I’ll continue working to ensure folks across the state who have been affected by the derecho are getting the support they need.”

“President Trump’s swift and decisive response will deliver critical assistance for our state as we continue to recover from this devastating storm,” said Gov. Reynolds. “While many in the national media ignored what was happening here on the ground following the devastating derecho, President Trump and I spoke the day after the storm hit. During that conversation, he promised the full cooperation of the federal government during this critical time. Once again, he has come through and I am grateful for this President’s unwavering commitment to Iowa as we continue to secure federal assistance for all affected counties.”

In her initial request, Reynolds also asked that Individual Assistance funding be provided to Audubon, Benton, Boone, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Madison, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama and Washington Counties.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Programs, which provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $43,440 for a family of three, remains available in the counties listed above.

The grant funds are applicable to home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.

Anyone interested in applying for the grant or learning more about it can visit the Iowa Department of Human Service’s website within the first 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

Linn County residents, however, are no longer eligible to apply for the State Individual Assistance Program following Thursday’s announcement and should, instead, apply for the FEMA Individual Assistance Program by visiting www.DisasterAssistance.gov, contacting your local community action association or visiting www.IowaCommunityAction.org.

