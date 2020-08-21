Advertisement

Trump amends Iowa declaration; providing additional FEMA assistance

By Jake Rinehart
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KCRG) — FEMA announced Thursday that additional federal disaster assistance is available to Iowans as a result of the derecho that devastated much of the state on Aug. 10.

The additional assistance authorizes federal funding to affected individuals in Linn County.

Trump approves FEMA Individual Assistance for Linn County residents

Assistance can come in the form of grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Business owners and residents can begin applying for assistance immediately by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.org or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

On Monday, President Donald Trump authorized federal funding to the state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair of or replacement of facilities damaged by the derecho in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama Counties.

Trump also participated in a roundtable with Iowa officials and leaders in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mobile Home Pack

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Iowa

Iowa City veterinary hospital seeing four times the normal level of patients, citing pandemic and derecho

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Since last week’s strong winds in eastern Iowa, there’s one business that says they’re now seeing four times the workload than in months past.

Iowa

Trump approves FEMA Individual Assistance for Linn County residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program provides disaster-affected homeowners, renters and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.

Iowa

Iowa boy crafts baseball bat out of toppled tree

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Local

People take advantage of city resource centers, as power comes back to Cedar Rapids

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
More than 10 days after a derecho hit Cedar Rapids, people are taking advantage of city resource centers across the city of Cedar Rapids.

Local

Waterloo restaurant owner temporarily closed up business to come to Cedar Rapids to help

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
A Waterloo restaurant owner closed up his business, temporarily, so he could bring his talents to people in need in Cedar Rapids.

Local

Tree farm in Marion survives the storm

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Agee
The owners of Hoffman Tree Farm in Marion say they haven’t dealt with damage like this since they began selling Christmas trees in 1970. After last week’s storms, the Hoffmans are thankful most of their trees are safe for what will be their 50th season.

News

Hoffman's Tree Farm in Marion survives storm

Updated: 4 hours ago
The owners of Hoffman Tree Farm in Marion say they haven't dealt with damage like this since they began selling Christmas trees in 1970.

News

Rodney's Kitchen Helping in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Waterloo restaurant owner closed up his business so he could bring his talents to people in need in Cedar Rapids.

Local

Spring of Life Foursquare church offering free groceries to those in need

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Due to the loss of power, after the storm, thousands of people were forced to throw away their groceries. Springs of Life Foursquare Church is offering people the chance to restock on those groceries for free.