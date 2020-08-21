Trump amends Iowa declaration; providing additional FEMA assistance

WASHINGTON (KCRG) — FEMA announced Thursday that additional federal disaster assistance is available to Iowans as a result of the derecho that devastated much of the state on Aug. 10.

The additional assistance authorizes federal funding to affected individuals in Linn County.

Assistance can come in the form of grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Business owners and residents can begin applying for assistance immediately by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.org or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

On Monday, President Donald Trump authorized federal funding to the state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair of or replacement of facilities damaged by the derecho in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama Counties.

Trump also participated in a roundtable with Iowa officials and leaders in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.

