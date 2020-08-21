Temporary parking ban in Iowa City on Governor & Lucas Streets to clean up debris

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Iowa City announced that there will be temporary parking bans on Governor and Lucas Streets on Monday, August 24 to remove storm debris.

Parking will be banned on Governor and Lucas Streets from Burlington to Bowery Streets. Cars should be removed from those areas before 7:30 a.m. on Monday. It is anticipated that cars can return starting at 5 p.m. on the same day.

This will allow crews to completely clear the streets of storm debris.

Residents impacted can utilize the Chauncey Swan Parking Rank at 460 E. Washington Steet on Friday and Monday at no charge. Spaces that are assigned or parking on the rooftop there will not be allowed.

