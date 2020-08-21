Advertisement

State Public Health Emergency Declaration extended to September 20

Gov. Kim Reynolds update Q&A
Gov. Kim Reynolds update Q&A
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Friday that she will be extended the State Public Health Emergency Declaration until September 20.

This extends public health mitigation measures that have been put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes restaurants and bars spacing out each group of people while dining or drinking, social distancing, and hygiene health measures.

The update also allows school districts that were impacted by the derecho to offer remote learning instruction primarily with the approval from the Department of Education. Schools that are unable to conduct remote learning because of the storm can apply for a waiver of instruction time from the department.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Cedar Rapids Derecho Updates

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Steve O’Konek, the Linn County Emergency Management Coordinator, praised everyone working on recovery and said no one comes to work wanting to “screw this up” as the response shifts towards longer-term recovery and rebuilding.

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds trying to an agricultural disaster declaration for 57 counties impacted by derecho

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Governor Kim Reynolds announced that she is requesting an agricultural disaster declaration from the USDA for 57 counties that were impacted by the derecho.

Local

More financial assistance coming for small businesses to help with electric and gas bills

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
The Iowa Economic Development Authority said Friday that Iowa small business owners will be eligible to receive more financial assistance to help pay for electric and natural gas bills. The businesses must have experienced a loss of income from COVID-19.

Local

Temporary parking ban in Iowa City on Governor & Lucas Streets to clean up debris

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Officials in Iowa City announced that there will be temporary parking bans on Governor and Lucas Streets on Monday, August 24 to remove storm debris.

Latest News

News

Marion launches online tool for reporting ongoing storm recovery needs

Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday the city launched an online tool for people to report the ongoing needs after the storm. City leaders hope it helps them understand what people need and know what resources to connect to people.

News

Waterloo police make another arrest in deadly shooting and robbery case

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police in Waterloo arrested another person in connection with a deadly shooting.

News

American Red Cross offering emergency financial assistance to Iowans in need

Updated: 3 hours ago
The American Red Cross will now offer another way for people to get emergency money to deal with the immediate aftermath of the storm.

Iowa

University of Iowa to discontinue 4 sports programs due to lost revenue

Updated: 3 hours ago
The University of Iowa said it will discontinue four of its intercollegiate athletics sports programs at the end of the 2020-21 academic year due to lost revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Part 2: Iowa City man fights COVID-19 for 152 days

Updated: 3 hours ago
In part two, Scott Saville show the support Neil Bennett got as he left the hospital after a 152-day fight against COVID-19.

Iowa

Four Iowa state parks to stay closed through August due to storm damage

Updated: 3 hours ago
Storm damage has caused the closure of four state parks in Iowa. Now, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said they’ll have to remain closed until at least the end of August.