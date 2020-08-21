State Public Health Emergency Declaration extended to September 20

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Friday that she will be extended the State Public Health Emergency Declaration until September 20.

This extends public health mitigation measures that have been put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes restaurants and bars spacing out each group of people while dining or drinking, social distancing, and hygiene health measures.

The update also allows school districts that were impacted by the derecho to offer remote learning instruction primarily with the approval from the Department of Education. Schools that are unable to conduct remote learning because of the storm can apply for a waiver of instruction time from the department.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.