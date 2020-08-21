Sept. 3 hearing set in case challenging Iowa schools mandate

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sept. 3 hearing has been scheduled in a lawsuit seeking to block Gov. Kim Reynolds’ order that schools return to classroom learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Iowa State Education Association and the Iowa City Community School District are requesting a temporary injunction to block enforcement of the governor’s mandate.

If granted, that would mean school districts would have their own authority to decide whether to move to 100% remote learning and not face retaliation from the state if they do.

Reynolds has said that school districts must provide at least 50% in-person instruction or face consequences.

