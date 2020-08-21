People take advantage of city resource centers, as power comes back to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 10 days after a derecho hit Cedar Rapids, people are taking advantage of city resource centers across the city of Cedar Rapids.

One of the five different centers spread across the city were giving out food, water, and other toiletries to a constant line of cars. It’s a sharp contrast to the empty charging stations TV9 found on Friday, which was the first day the city put charging stations out in the city.

Frankline Tshomb, who just graduated college, said she grabbed food and water at the centers and heard about them through word of mouth because her phone had no service.

“I had no cell service, so I couldn’t see anything,” she said. “So people were telling me about what they heard from other people.”

The city of Cedar Rapids said the lack of cell service and electricity has made it hard to communicate with people about resources. It is continuing to pass out sheets with different resources on them for people in need.

Groups and individuals are continuing to come to Cedar Rapids to help people.

Dick Green, who is a pastor, set up a Barbeque near a church where he was cooking chicken and hot dogs.

“It’s part of our way of life,” he said. “It’s what we do all the time.

Tshomb said it’s great to see people helping her in the community.

“I’m not alone in this there are people who are wanting to help,” she said, “It’s not like they are wanting anything in return.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.