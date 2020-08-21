One injured in Dubuque County crash

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is injured following a crash in Dubuque County on Friday.

The crash happened at Highway 20 and Swiss Valley Road at 1:16 p.m. One vehicle was turning west onto Highway 20 from Swiss Valley Road and failed to yield to an oncoming car traveling east on Highway 20.

One of the drivers was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Charges are pending at this time.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.