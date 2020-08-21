Naturalization ceremony moves outside after derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A handful of new United States citizens had a different looking ceremony on Friday, due to the derecho. The event was moved outside since last week’s storm damaged part of the federal courthouse.

Moving into the courthouse’s parking garage was to at least try to keep people cool and out of the sun. The new citizens were also socially-distanced to abide by COVID-19 guidelines. The new Americans TV9 spoke to say today’s event was a welcome and happy relief after dealing with all of the devastation from the derecho.

Kader Affo, a new U.S. Citizen said, “Everybody was affected, especially my house. But, I thank God because I’m safe. I’m glad that today I’m here so it’s gonna make me forget about the storm.”

The new citizens say they’re proud of their new permanent home, saying their response they’ve seen from Iowans after the storm.

