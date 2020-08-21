More financial assistance coming for small businesses to help with electric and gas bills

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Economic Development Authority said Friday that Iowa small business owners will be eligible to receive more financial assistance to help pay for electric and natural gas bills.

Eligibility was expanded to provide assistance from March 17, 2020, to October 15, 2020. The businesses must have experienced a loss of income from COVID-19. Applications will be accepted through October 31 or until the funds have been exhausted.

A minimum of $400 to $7,500 could be awarded to small businesses.

“We’re pleased to announce the extension and expansion of the utility assistance available to COVID-19 impacted small businesses and nonprofits as they work tirelessly to recover from the far-reaching impacts of the unparalleled pandemic,” said IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham.

If you have questions, you can connect the IEDA at 515-348-8914 or toll-free at 855-300-2342

