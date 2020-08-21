Mobile home park facing serious damage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Carmen Baker’s family of four lived in a home in Edgewood Forest Mobile Home Park, but it has holes in the roof that let in rain, which means water damage. A tree fell on her home, also crashing down onto four cars. She’s living in her boyfriend’s trailer now, but Baker is worried the tree could still do more damage to her home. “Right under there is where all my power and everything is, and we’re afraid of it shifting anymore and falling down onto the power or into the trailer and causing more damage that’s not going to be fixable,” says Baker.

Colten Sothman came with Green Oasis, a tree service company with branches in Wisconsin, to help with cleanup in Iowa. He says he’s never seen damage like this. “I’ve done storm work in different states, different kind of storms, straight line winds, tornadoes. Just the amount of sheer devastation out here, destruction, damages, kind of bars none that I’ve dealt with so far,” says Sothman.

Sothman says he reached out to the National Guard for help. He says both their crews and Red Cross came out to assess the park. Sothman says he believes with the help they have now, it would take an additional week before the area is clear enough to get power trucks in.

Megan Krekorian, part of the group that owns the mobile home park, says staff and residents have been clearing branches and debris since it hit. She is encouraging residents to apply for assistance through several state programs, and says she hopes to bring someone to the park to help people apply.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.