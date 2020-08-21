Marion Police investigating burglary at Rejewel Custom Jewelers

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department said it’s investigating a burglary at Rejewel Custom Jewelers located at 115 Marion Boulevard.

Officials said they responded to an alarm at the business at around 2:55 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, they found the glass on the front door shattered. Officials did not say what, or how much, was stolen.

There are no suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

