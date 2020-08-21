Advertisement

Marion business owner shares video of his roof being blown away

By Mary Green
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion business owner, 23-year-old Brendan McCormick had just moved his company a few months ago, but last week’s derecho tore his warehouse to tatters right before his eyes.

“That was probably the most tense 30, 45 minutes of my life, just because I had no idea what was happening or what would happen next,” McCormick said.

McCormick started the day at a job not too far away from his warehouse.

“I came to the shop to get some yellow frog tape real quick, and then this is what we have,” he said.

Like so many other people in Iowa, he had no idea what the next hour would bring.

“I could see it down pouring and really heavy winds,” he said. “So that’s when I decided it would be safer to stay at the shop instead of trying to drive back 10 minutes to go back to the job site, and then I just saw quickly it was building up.”

McCormick said it takes a lot to scare him, but the extreme winds certainly spooked him.

“When I saw the cracks getting broken through the siding, that’s kind of when I figured there was some pretty serious winds,” he said.

And then the roof blew away.

“The whole roof just got blown away and ripped open like a can opener, really,” he said.

McCormick sheltered in this bathroom by himself, not knowing what's happening on the other side of the door.

"The door kicked open a couple times, just from all the severe winds, but me trying to hold the door closed, if a dumpster came flying through at 100 miles per hour, it probably wouldn't do too much."

When the storm passed, he could see what was left of the warehouse.

“All our supplies just were strewn across the floor, and then we had a truck in the corner of the shop that was just buried under siding and a furnace. It was not pretty,” he said.

The bathroom where he sheltered was still standing while everything around it was in pieces.

“We were able to repurchase what we needed to continue as normal for a little bit, but we’re not quite at full capacity. It’ll take a little time to get there,” he said.

He said he's looking at this as an opportunity and a fresh start.

“We’re here to tell the tale, I guess, so I guess we’re here for a reason, we better do something with it,” he said.

