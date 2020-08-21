Man arrested in connection to DeliMart robbery in Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City arrested a man on Friday in connection to a late Thursday night robbery at the DeliMart on Lower Muscatine Road.

Trell Grant, 34, is charged with attempted murder and robbery.

Iowa City police responded to the incident at 12:30 a.m. on Friday and upon arrival they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently still in critical condition. The suspect ran away, but the investigation led officers to the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police do not expect any other charges or arrests in this case.

