Linn-Mar opens pool for Cedar Rapids swimming teams affected by storm damage

By Josh Christensen
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - All three Cedar Rapids public high schools: Washington, Jefferson and Kennedy, suffered damage from last week’s derecho. Whether the damage was mostly outside or inside, the schools swimming teams aren’t able to use their own pools until the damage is repaired. All three teams are behind every other team in the state as far as practice time.

Cedar Rapids Washington girls swimming head coach Megan Lewis is neighbors with Linn-Mar swimming head coach Bobby Kelley, and a solution was found.

“We live three or four houses down,” said Kelley. “We got together as a neighborhood and we’ve been helping each other, and in the process, we were sitting down eating in a community dinner last Saturday and she said, ‘Hey when’s your pool opening?‘”

Kelley told Lewis that Linn-Mar’s plan was to have the Aquatic Center open by Monday. Lewis asked if there was a chance her team could get some pool time, and then Kennedy and Jefferson followed with similar requests.

The Aquatic Center did suffer some damage from the derecho, but the pool is usable and all three schools, plus Linn-Mar are sharing pool time. Each team gets two hours of practice. Teams are also required to wear masks when they enter the facility and have to follow social distancing guidelines.

“It’s a great pool because we can fit more girls,” said Cedar Rapids Kennedy senior Jordyn Cory. “At Kennedy, we only have six lanes, but they (Linn-Mar) have eight and the diving pool. So we can have the whole team here while social distancing.”

“We’re a small team anyway, but girls are trying to balance schedules and they don’t have power yet at their houses,” said Cedar Rapids Washington head coach Megan Lewis. “And so, for them to come in and practice at a pool that’s not theirs, that isn’t home, has been really fun to see them just kind of come together.”

