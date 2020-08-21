Linn County residents can apply for FEMA help, but won’t cover tree removal costs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents of Linn County can now apply for FEMA help with damage from the derecho.

This comes after President Donald Trump amended his original disaster declaration, but the FEMA assistance doesn’t cover tree removal costs.

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart says getting the federal government to, eventually, cover this cost is far from guaranteed.

“Getting that done is going to be difficult it will probably take an act of Congress and while we’re working with our Congressional delegation to see what options we might have,” said Mayor Hart.

A new philanthropic effort to connect community needs with the generosity of donors could potentially help with tree removal costs.

