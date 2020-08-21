Advertisement

Isolated storm chance Saturday followed by a warmer and muggier pattern

By Joe Winters
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a clear night and a sunny start to our Saturday, a chance for showers and storms develops. A weak cold front slides across the state bringing that chance. At the same time, the weather in the Gulf Coast will become more active. The result for us across Iowa will be a stagnant weather pattern. It will feature hot and muggy conditions for most of next week along with dry weather.

