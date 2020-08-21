Advertisement

Iowa City veterinary hospital seeing four times the normal level of patients, citing pandemic and derecho

By Aaron Scheinblum
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since last week’s strong winds in eastern Iowa, there’s one business that says they’re now seeing four times the workload than in months past. And leaders with a veterinary hospital in Iowa City says it’s a trend not just locally, but nationwide.

“It has been ‘bonkers,’ is the easiest way for me to say,” said Jessica Martens, the Hospital Manager at Bright Eyes and Bushy Tails Veterinary Hospital in Iowa City.

If you look inside the waiting room, you might think Panda, the resident adopted cat at the hospital is the only one “waiting” to be seen, because they currently are not allowing people inside the waiting room due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In reality, there’s no time to cat nap in between patients.

“We’re all in the same boat,” Martens said. No matter what size of practice, what type of medicine you’re experiencing, the client load, the patient cases, they’re just out of control.”

Since the pandemic, staff say they’re handling twice the workload. Now with the aftermath from the derecho, as people look for options to treat their pets, it’s four times as busy.

“Even the Eastern Iowa Emergency Clinic and then the Quad Cities was closed for a period of time,” Martens said. “And so all of those emergencies and critical patients were filtered to us.”

The one thing they say hasn’t changed: how treatment is prioritized.

“Just like any emergency facility, human or animal, you start with the most critical,” Martens said. “And we have a dedicated ICU that runs 24/7, so we also had patients within the hospital that needed extensive care.”

They say the key now: patience. For those outside waiting- stay calm, and know staff are working through the times, like everyone else.

“We [staff] can control our own emotions,” Martens said. “So empathizing with our own clients and reminding them we’re here to help. And we’ll do everything we can to do so.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mobile Home Pack

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Iowa

Trump amends Iowa declaration; providing additional FEMA assistance

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
The additional assistance authorizes federal funding to affected individuals in Linn County.

Iowa

Trump approves FEMA Individual Assistance for Linn County residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program provides disaster-affected homeowners, renters and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.

Iowa

Iowa boy crafts baseball bat out of toppled tree

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Local

People take advantage of city resource centers, as power comes back to Cedar Rapids

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
More than 10 days after a derecho hit Cedar Rapids, people are taking advantage of city resource centers across the city of Cedar Rapids.

Local

Waterloo restaurant owner temporarily closed up business to come to Cedar Rapids to help

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
A Waterloo restaurant owner closed up his business, temporarily, so he could bring his talents to people in need in Cedar Rapids.

Local

Tree farm in Marion survives the storm

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Agee
The owners of Hoffman Tree Farm in Marion say they haven’t dealt with damage like this since they began selling Christmas trees in 1970. After last week’s storms, the Hoffmans are thankful most of their trees are safe for what will be their 50th season.

News

Hoffman's Tree Farm in Marion survives storm

Updated: 4 hours ago
The owners of Hoffman Tree Farm in Marion say they haven't dealt with damage like this since they began selling Christmas trees in 1970.

News

Rodney's Kitchen Helping in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Waterloo restaurant owner closed up his business so he could bring his talents to people in need in Cedar Rapids.

Local

Spring of Life Foursquare church offering free groceries to those in need

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Due to the loss of power, after the storm, thousands of people were forced to throw away their groceries. Springs of Life Foursquare Church is offering people the chance to restock on those groceries for free.