Iowa City veterinary hospital seeing four times the normal level of patients, citing pandemic and derecho

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since last week’s strong winds in eastern Iowa, there’s one business that says they’re now seeing four times the workload than in months past. And leaders with a veterinary hospital in Iowa City says it’s a trend not just locally, but nationwide.

“It has been ‘bonkers,’ is the easiest way for me to say,” said Jessica Martens, the Hospital Manager at Bright Eyes and Bushy Tails Veterinary Hospital in Iowa City.

If you look inside the waiting room, you might think Panda, the resident adopted cat at the hospital is the only one “waiting” to be seen, because they currently are not allowing people inside the waiting room due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In reality, there’s no time to cat nap in between patients.

“We’re all in the same boat,” Martens said. No matter what size of practice, what type of medicine you’re experiencing, the client load, the patient cases, they’re just out of control.”

Since the pandemic, staff say they’re handling twice the workload. Now with the aftermath from the derecho, as people look for options to treat their pets, it’s four times as busy.

“Even the Eastern Iowa Emergency Clinic and then the Quad Cities was closed for a period of time,” Martens said. “And so all of those emergencies and critical patients were filtered to us.”

The one thing they say hasn’t changed: how treatment is prioritized.

“Just like any emergency facility, human or animal, you start with the most critical,” Martens said. “And we have a dedicated ICU that runs 24/7, so we also had patients within the hospital that needed extensive care.”

They say the key now: patience. For those outside waiting- stay calm, and know staff are working through the times, like everyone else.

“We [staff] can control our own emotions,” Martens said. “So empathizing with our own clients and reminding them we’re here to help. And we’ll do everything we can to do so.”

