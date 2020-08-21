Advertisement

Iowa City police investigating armed robbery and stabbing

(Gray News)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was stabbed during an armed robbery at an Iowa City Deli Mart at 12:03 a.m. Friday.

Iowa City police responded to the incident at the Deli Mart located at 1920 Lower Muscatine Road.

Police said upon arrival they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Police said the suspect is described as a tall, skinny, black man, wearing a black t-shirt and black hat. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5276.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Marion business owner shares video of his roof being blown away

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Mary Green
Marion business owner, 23-year-old Brendan McCormick had just moved his company a few months ago, but last week’s derecho tore his warehouse to tatters right before his eyes.

News

American Red Cross offering Immediate Assistance to those dealing with storm damage

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The American Red Cross will now offer another way for people to get emergency money to deal with the immediate aftermath of the storm.

Iowa

Marion Police investigating burglary at Rejewel Custom Jewelers

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Marion Police Department said it’s investigating a burglary at Rejewel Custom Jewelers located at 115 Marion Boulevard.

Iowa

American Airlines to drop flights to Dubuque airport starting October

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
American Airlines announced it will be dropping Dubuque flights from its schedule for at least a month starting on October 7.

Latest News

Iowa

Dubuque business field to benefit from newly-opened Southwest Arterial

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The opening of Southwest Arterial will expand the business aspect of Dubuque.

Iowa

Trump amends Iowa declaration; providing additional FEMA assistance

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
The additional assistance authorizes federal funding to affected individuals in Linn County.

News

Mount Vernon boy creates baseball bat from damaged tree

Updated: 6 hours ago
A boy in Mount Vernon is making what he can of the trees that fell after the derecho.

Local

A young man who was bored being at home without power decides to volunteer his time

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
A young man who was bored being at home without power decides to volunteer his time

News

A young man who was bored being at home without power decides to volunteer his time

Updated: 7 hours ago
A young man who was bored being at home without power decides to volunteer his time

News

‘The most tense 30, 45 minutes of my life’: Cedar Rapids man shares derecho story

Updated: 7 hours ago
Brendan McCormick was in a Marion warehouse when its roof was ripped off — and he caught it on camera.