Iowa City police investigating armed robbery and stabbing

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was stabbed during an armed robbery at an Iowa City Deli Mart at 12:03 a.m. Friday.

Iowa City police responded to the incident at the Deli Mart located at 1920 Lower Muscatine Road.

Police said upon arrival they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Police said the suspect is described as a tall, skinny, black man, wearing a black t-shirt and black hat. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5276.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.