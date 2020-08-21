Help needed in finding missing teen in Wapello County

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Around 6:40 p.m. on August 19th the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a missing juvenile.

The missing juvenile is 15 year old Braden Michael Christy.

He was last seen in the Moulton, IA area on the evening of August 19th.

Braden is 5′-05″, 138 lbs., Eye Color: Hazel, and Hair Color: Blonde.

Braden was last observed wearing a dark blue shirt with writing on one of the sleeves and blue/white cap.

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Braden please call the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office at (641)684-4350 or your local law enforcement agency. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at (641)684-4350 Ext. #5 or email: crimetips@wapellocounty.org.

