Help needed in finding missing teen in Wapello County

Wapello County Sheriff asking for help in locating 15 year old Braden Michael Christy
Wapello County Sheriff asking for help in locating 15 year old Braden Michael Christy
By Anne Hughes
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Around 6:40 p.m. on August 19th the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a missing juvenile.

The missing juvenile is 15 year old Braden Michael Christy.

He was last seen in the Moulton, IA area on the evening of August 19th.

Braden is 5′-05″, 138 lbs., Eye Color: Hazel, and Hair Color: Blonde.

Braden was last observed wearing a dark blue shirt with writing on one of the sleeves and blue/white cap.

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Braden please call the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office at (641)684-4350 or your local law enforcement agency. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at (641)684-4350 Ext. #5 or email: crimetips@wapellocounty.org.

