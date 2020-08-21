Grinnell hair salon customer describes the moment the derecho tore the roof off the building

GRINNELL, Iowa (WOI) - A customer at a hair salon in Grinnell said she feared for her life as the derecho destroyed the building she was in.

Rachel Bly said the roof of 'Edge Hair Studios' started coming off and then insulation started falling on top of her.

“Yea, it kind of peeled,” Bly said. “It’s one of those that is a metal roof so it kind of peeled off.”

She and the owner of the salon were the only ones inside the building at the time of the storm.

Bly said they took cover in the bathroom and waited for the storm to end.

“I mean it was terrifying,” she said. “We had no idea once the roof came off was the rest of the building going to collapse and what else was going to fly around?”

The salon owner has not yet responded for comment, but her customers said she is busy trying to find a new location, so she can make an income.

